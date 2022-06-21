LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Home of the Innocents raised a record amount at its annual fundraising breakfast on Tuesday morning in Louisville.
WDRB in the Morning Anchor Sterling Riggs emceed the event at the Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville.
Donations are still being accepted through June 30. To make a donation, click here.
The 20-acre children's home provides care for medically complex children and helps families in the child welfare system.
It started in 1880, and is now located on East Market Street in the NuLu area.
