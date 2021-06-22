LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man is crediting his faith and his family for giving him the strength to return home after battling COVID-19 for eight months.
According to a report by LEX 18, Gary Taylor and his sons are also thankful to the doctors and nurses who made the homecoming possible.
"I feel great going home, and getting ready to see my other two grandsons and be able to hold them," Taylor said, his voice cracking with emotion. "And got a granddaughter on the way."
Taylor stayed at two different hospitals after he was first diagnosed, a stint that included four months on a ventilator. That was followed by another three months in rehabilitation at Mayfair Manor in Lexington.
"For him to spend that many days in the hospital, and here for therapy and nursing care, and all of the things that he's thought to get on his feet. He's definitely been the bright spot to my year of COVID," said Rebecca Thompson, rehabilitation manager at the facility.
Taylor and his sons credit the medical professionals for his recovery, along with his faith.
"From Mount Sterling to Maysville, to Pikeville, Texas, to Morehead, Texas, Tennessee -- there's been a lot of prayers," said Jeff Taylor. "I think prayer has really helped get him through. So we're blessed."
But it's also family, and the promise of hugs, that helped Taylor reach this new chapter in his life.
"It's been a long road," said Taylor. "So now I'm ready to go see Henry and Will, and my wife Janet."
Taylor's son told us that Gary has lost 55 pounds since he was diagnosed with COVID-19. A lifelong athlete and coach, he hopes to rejoin the Franklin County High School basketball staff for next season and to return to the golf course.
