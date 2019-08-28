LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City Hall was searched from top to bottom by a federal agent Wednesday, but there was no eminent threat.
Gregory Howard, a protective security adviser with Homeland Security, was brought in to educate Metro Council members about potential "soft spots" and how to spot and respond to an active shooter. Howard talked to Metro Council's Public Safety Committee about active shooters and used the recent mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, to illustrate his point.
"I'm going to use my watch. Ready, start," Howard said. "OK, ready, stop. Anybody have any idea what that was? Thirty-two seconds: That's how long it took Connor Betts to kill nine people and injure another 27."
On Wednesday, Howard did a walk-through of City Hall. Despite cameras, body scanners and security guards, Howard said there's really no foolproof plan, especially when it comes to profiling potential threats.
"We've seen middle-school-age kids, sitting on a bluff in Arkansas, think it was Jonesboro, shoot down at their fellow students and teachers," Howard said. "All the way to 88-year-old men going to a Holocaust museum."
He said the best safety plan is being prepared, which includes running, hiding or even fighting, if necessary.
"You're looking down the end of the barrel, well, give it everything you've got," Howard said. "You've got nothing to lose, right? What have you got to lose? You fight with everything you've got."
Last year, a man shot and killed two people at a local Kroger store. That's why Metro Councilman David Yates understands the importance of being prepared and wants to share what he's learned.
"Having a safe place in this building, making sure you know where all of the exits are if you have to hide, where would you want to hide," Yates said. "Making sure that you have a kit, a response kit if someone is shot, how you could bring aid if someone is hurt and also, how you could respond to the outside quickly."
Yates said some extra security measures were suggested a few years ago and put in place at City Hall.
