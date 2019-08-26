LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is trying to ease fears about an online threat against schools in Kentucky and Arkansas.
The Bullitt County Superintendent sent a letter home to parents Monday, citing the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security that said the threat was read in a gaming chat room. The letter said the threat stated there would be an incident at a Kentucky and Arkansas school on Aug. 28 and 29.
The Homeland Security Office also calls the threat "unsubstantiated." The Louisville FBI office tweeted, "There is no evidence indicating the threat is credible."
FBI Louisville is aware of an unspecified internet threat against schools in Kentucky (08/28) and Arkansas (08/29). There is no evidence indicating this threat is credible. However, if you see something suspicious online or in person, contact local law enforcement or the FBI.— FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) August 26, 2019
Both agencies are still asking people to contact law enforcement if they see something suspicious.
