LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures drop and the snow arrives, dozens of people are heading outside to make sure those who do not have homes stay safe.
Late Saturday afternoon at Beargrass Christian Church in St. Matthews, volunteers with the homeless advocacy group Fed with Faith were busy making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and lots of soup.
They planned on having a long night ahead of them.
“We’ll go in to the camps, to the underpasses, we’ll search the streets as far as doorways, and sidewalks and we’ll make sure people have what they need to stay warm,” said homeless advocate Wendy Manganaro, with Fed with Faith.
Canned heat lamps were also handed out for anyone living in a tent.
Fed with Faith said one of the most needed items are socks. The homeless will often layer socks while wearing the first pair that are still wet.
In downtown Louisville Saturday, volunteers with Wayside Christian Mission handed out coffee and urged people to come to their shelter.
“When the weather is this crazy and people are in danger of freezing to death we absolutely have everyone out on the ground doing everything we can to get people inside to make sure they stay safe and warm,” said Nina Moseley, chief operating officer with Wayside Christian Mission.
Volunteers tell WDRB their biggest concern is that people will freeze to death this weekend. Three local homeless people have already died this season.
To prevent that from happening throughout the weekend, the volunteers will spreading out over metro Louisville to make sure anyone who wants a warm place to sleep gets that.
“This is going to be a very dangerous night for folks to stay out,” Moseley said.
Fed with Faith volunteers also plan on going out Sunday and next weekend when the temperatures are expected to drop again.
