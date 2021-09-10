LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeless camp that once existed in the Wilder Park neighborhood is now gone.
As planned, crews with Louisville Metro Public Works cleared the encampment Friday morning off South 2nd Street and West Florence Avenue. In August, city officials said there were health and safety concerns and posted a 21-day notice at the camp, which is on KYTC property.
Vance Shelton comes by the area often in his truck serving food from The Lord's Kitchen. He told WDRB News that on Thursday, a few people were still there at the Adair camp, which is near the Watterson Expressway's 3rd Street exit ramp.
"Yesterday it was pretty much smashed, a lot of the tents were over on the side totally demolished, just been torn down, and there were a lot of different chairs and mattresses laying out. You could see, I guess the people were preparing to leave," said Shelton.
Friday, he drove back by in his truck to find the camp had been cleared.
"We came by today just to see if everybody was all gone and as you can see, they're all gone. They will probably contact me, some of them have my phone number," he said.
Shelton said over time, he's gotten to know several people he helps serve meals to.
"I just felt in my heart to reach out to some of the people over here in this community to share some love, food, drinks, whatever we had," he said.
City officials said several different outreach coordinators have been at the camp to let those there know about services available. It's unclear at this time if people have chosen to go to shelters or where they have moved.
"I'm going to miss them but I'm glad they're gone because hopefully they'll go to a better place, find some place to live. Like I said, there's a Homeless Coalition that comes here all the time and they have -- you know -- they can help people get off the streets," said Vance.
Vance said he believes about 8 to 10 people lived at the camp.
The city said any notices posted at homeless camps will be made public.
