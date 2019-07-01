CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Time is ticking for about 100 people in southern Indiana to find a new home. They could soon be homeless, because they're being forced out of the America’s Best Inn and Suites in Clarksville.
The motel was sold to a developer in Indiana. Different homeless groups are working with the residents, but there are different opinions on how to best serve and keep the residents from going homeless.
One of the residents, named Brittany, moved in about five months ago after she said she experienced some bad luck.
“I had a really good job, a car ... I can't even talk about this,” she said emotionally.
After about a week living there, she got a job working at the front desk. But come July 17, she'll be out of a job and a home.
Paul Stensrud, with the homeless outreach group Exit 0, spent most of Monday gathering information from residents to connect them with services and to see if any have a game plan for the future. Out of 124 people, he said only six have a plan. He questions what the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana is doing and where its donations are going.
“Don’t just come in here acting like you want to do something when they don't even know who the hell you are and then say someone’s going to call you back," Stensrud said. "No, we don't got time for that. We have 17 days to come up with a solution."
The homeless coalition said it's partner agencies have knocked on all the doors and are working to connect residents with various services. As for donations that come in, the collation said this:
“It is used to support the operating expenses," said Keeley Stingel, executive director of the Southern Indiana Homeless Coalition. "So there are several things listed in the things that we do. One is that we coordinate services, which is what we've been doing. So working through our partners, our membership meeting, as well as regional advocacy,."
The coalition said it has also been working to find landlords to help waive fees or work with people who have past evictions, but housing is still an issue in southern Indiana.
“We don't have a lot of affordable housing in southern Indiana, let alone housing in general,” Stingel said.
It's news that gives Brittany anxiety for her and her son’s future.
“A lot of worry and stress,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind of, 'What do I do?'”
