LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A homeless outreach group in New Albany, Indiana, wants you to think about those who might need love the most this Valentine's Day.
"We the People of New Albany" makes snack packs for about 90 homeless people every Sunday. Volunteers also provide meals.
The group's founder, Kim Payne, said food and hygiene products are always needed.
"It's a lot of love," Payne said. "That's what it's about: the love and the consistency of the trust that you build with them, because once you get that trust is when (you ask), 'What is our next step? What can we do to change the situation?'"
If you'd like to volunteer or donate, "We the People of New Albany" meets from 3 to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Bicknell Park.
