LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $500,000 is going to help Louisville's homeless problem, and the money is expected to be put to use by next month.
On Thursday night, Metro Council allocated a portion of its budget surplus money to help the homeless this winter. It's supposed to fund more shelter beds and storage space for the homeless population.
"So grateful," said Fed with Faith's Wendy Manganaro, who is on the front lines of local homeless outreach. "As long as ... it does not all go to traditional shelters, because that's why we are in this crisis as it is."
To get funding, local organizations will have to submit proposals to the city.
"In order for this to work correctly, you're going to need a marriage between the agencies," Manganaro said.
Right now, many of them are pushing for a low-barrier shelter, which operates under one rule.
"As long as you're not harming yourself or others, it's a welcome place for you," Manganaro said.
Details, like a location and number of beds, have yet to be figured out.
"My prayer and hope is that at least one low-barrier will be open by then so it can be a model," Manganaro said.
The city will review proposals after the first of the year, and the money can be put to use by Jan 14.
