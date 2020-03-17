LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire near Shelby Park on Tuesday night destroyed one home, damaged two others and required one resident to be rescued.
Firefighters said they arrived at East Oak and South Clay streets about three minutes after receiving a call at about 7:30 p.m.
The home that caught fire was vacant and collapsed, but two other occupied homes nearby were damaged, and one person had to be rescued.
Authorities said no one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the two displaced families.
It took more than 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
Fire officials are still trying to figure out what started the blaze.
