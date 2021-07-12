LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County's staycation passport has returned for the summer.
Introduced last year, the Oldham Hometown Tourist Staycation Passport program showcases 20 local attractions around the county. Participants receive a "freebie" after having their passport stamped at the shops or attractions.
The free program created by Oldham County KY Tourism & Conventions Executive Director Kim Buckler Hydes goes from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30.
Participating locations include Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve, Gallery 104, Dough Baby Donuts, Oldham County History Center, Openrange Sports, Sauerbeck Family Drive-In, Kentucky Artisan Distillery, 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, among other places.
To download a passport, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.