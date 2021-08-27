LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was found in the California neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit responded to a report of a body found in a "catch basin" in the 700 block of South 12th Street, which is not far from West Broadway, according to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for the department.
LMPD is treating the case as a death investigation. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.
No other details were immediately released.
