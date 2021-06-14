LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a body was found in Old Louisville Monday morning.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the male victim was found on South Floyd Street, near East Ormsby Avenue, at about 8 a.m. Mitchell said he died from "some type of obvious trauma," but did not elaborate.
LMPD is investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with any information is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
