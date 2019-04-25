LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in west Louisville early Thursday.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers were called to the 2100 block of West Market Street near Dr. W J Hodge Street around 2 a.m. after someone reported a shooting at that location.
When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital, where Mitchell says he died from his injuries.
The victim has not yet been identified, and there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.