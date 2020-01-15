LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in the Clifton neighborhood early Wednesday.
Police say foul play is suspected after a male in his late teens or early 20s was found dead around 4 a.m. on Nob Hill Lane, not far from the Kroger on Brownsboro Road. Police have not yet said how he died.
An arson investigator was also at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.