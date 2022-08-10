LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Wednesday in Shively.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, according to a news release from the Shively Police Department.
When officers arrived they found the victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Although the investigation is ongoing and active, police said "all involved parties have been accounted for, and there is not believed to be any danger to the community."
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
