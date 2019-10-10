EMINENCE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Henry County are investigating an apparent homicide, after a body was found early Thursday.
According to Eminence Police Chief Mike Wells, officers were sent to a location on Jackson Road, near West Broadway, to investigate reports of a possible kidnapping. That's where they found the male's body.
Investigators say they are trying to locate a person of interest in the case. They are also looking for a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van with a license plate of 647-FPB.
The investigation is in its early stages. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.