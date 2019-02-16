LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homicide investigation is underway in the Highlands, according to police.
MetroSafe tells WDRB a call came in just before 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Everett Avenue, near Grinstead Drive in Cherokee Triangle.
Lt. Emily McKinley, head of LMPD's Homicide Unit, tells WDRB there was a shooting, but it is unclear what the circumstances are surrounding that shooting.
We have a crew at the scene where an LMPD spokesperson is expected to provide more information.
Stay with WDRB, this story will be updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.