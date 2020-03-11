LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As concerns grow over the spread of COVID-19, Honor Flight Bluegrass has canceled its April 21 flight.
The national Honor Flight Network has suspended all honor flights through April. Additional cancellations may take place as conditions warrant.
"The experts believe the coronavirus will get worse before it gets better," a news release says. "Almost every Veteran on our April 21 flight is 65 and older with several in their 80s. We typically have over 80 veterans on a flight."
Honor Flight Bluegrass said it currently plans to move forward with its June 2 flight, "with the hope things will improve by then."
Honor Flight Bluegrass flies veterans to Washingtonto visit war memorials.
