LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Honor Flight Bluegrass is asking for the public for help to bring some Christmas cheer to thousands of veterans.
The organization hopes to collect cards for about 2,000 veterans. Cards will be sent to them in packets of 10 to 20.
Last year, the Honor Flight Network collected more than 23,000 cards from people all over the country.
Anyone who wants can drop off cards at the Middletown VFW Post 1170 at 107 North Evergreen Road, near Old Shelbyville Road, on Dec. 4 or 5.
They can also be sent to the following address by Tuesday, Dec. 7:
Christmas Cheer Campaign
co/o Honor Flight Bluegrass
P.O. Box 99812
Louisville, KY 40269
