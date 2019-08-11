LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your lottery tickets, Hoosiers.
The Hoosier Lotto reports one ticket sold in Corydon, Indiana, matched all six numbers in Saturday night's estimated $43.8 million jackpot drawing.
The winning numbers are 4-5-7-12-15-35.
According to a news release, the ticket was sold at Jay C Plus, located at 389 Old Capitol Plaza NW.
"The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions," the lottery said in the release.
