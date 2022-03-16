LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Hoosier sports fans have been able to experience their first IU games, including NCAA tournament games, thanks to a nonprofit lead by Hoosier fans themselves.
The Hoosier Ticket Project came into fruition in December 2021, with the goal of sparking a love of IU sports. The group sends fans to their first Indiana games, who otherwise wouldn't make it because of financial limitations.
"It has just been amazing, it's been foot on the gas since then," said co-founder and CEO, Josh Bruick. "The response has been incredible."
Most recently, a mother-son duo from Pittsburgh made it to the Hoosiers' first NCAA appearance matchup in six seasons. Last minute tickets were donated to the Hoosier Ticket Project for the Indiana versus University of Wyoming game in Dayton, Ohio.
"It was a pretty big surprise when we had somebody reach out to us and say, 'Hey you know, I've got some NCAA tickets for the game in Dayton, can you find a home for them?'" said Bruick. "It's just a really cool thing to be part of.
People looking to sit in the seats of Assembly Hall for the first time can fill out requests for tickets to be donated. All that's required is for people tell the Hoosier Ticket Project a little bit about themselves and how the tickets will be used.
The Hoosier Ticker Project has sent fans of all ages, from IU alumni who graduated before Assembly Hall was even built, to young kids from Indianapolis with their teachers.
"I think everybody can remember the first time they walked into Assembly Hall and, you know, the chills that, the chills you get walking into that building, right. And that's, you know, that's something that we want everybody to be able to experience," said Bruick.
For men's basketball games alone, the Hoosier Ticket Project has sent around 275 fans. Most of them for the first time. Overall, the nonprofit has sent over 435 recipients to more than 55 games.
"That just speaks to the response and how generous people have been to look at the Hoosier Ticket Project first if they can't go to a game," said co-founder and COO Jason Gerdom.
People can donate tickets directly or provide funds to purchase tickets for fans. The Hoosier Ticket Project has also sent fans to IU women's basketball games.
"One of my favorites has been an 8-year-old girl from Van Wert, Ohio, who her favorite player was Mackenzie Holmes and she got to meet Mackenzie after the basketball game," said Gerdom. "That's a life-changing interaction for an 8-year-old to have Mackenzie come over, talk to her."
"That can change her life, just having the opportunity to meet a player," said Gerdom.
The Hoosier Ticket Project is also sending baseball fans to IU baseball games this year. The nonprofit hopes to partner with youth organizations across Indiana to continue to grow the next generation of Hoosier fans.
For more information about the Hoosier Ticket project, and how to donate or request tickets, click here.
