LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Hoosiers can finally take their driver's tests after a pandemic-induced delay.
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles said it will begin appointments for driving skills exams starting Thursday in some communities, though all branches will offer appointments by July 24.
The bureau said it began rescheduling the exams in late June for people who had a previous appointment canceled because of COVID-19.
For safety reasons, drivers will have to wear masks and keep at least two windows in the car opened slightly.
