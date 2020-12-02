LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Kentucky schools still closed, many families had hoped that some students could go back to school next week. However, area school districts are already making the call to stay closed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Henry County Public Schools made its decision on Wednesday, posting on Facebook "... preschool and elementary students will NOT be returning to in-person learning on December 7 ... ."
Superintendent Terry Price said it was not a hard decision.
"It's appearing that next week we're not gonna be out of the red," Price said. "It really did not take a lot of deep thinking to figure out what I was going to do."
Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order to close schools last month allowed for elementary students to return in-person on Dec. 7 -- but only if their county was out of the red.
Henry County's latest incidence rate is over 48 cases per 100,000 people. Getting out of the red means 25 cases or below -- offering little hope for any change by next week as cases surge statewide.
Oldham County Schools also announced Wednesday that its schools will remain closed next week, due to its county also in the red with a 62.4 incidence rate.
The school district posted on its Facebook page, in part "It is not a recommendation this time around, and we risk legal ramifications and the professional certification of our teachers if we tried to defy the (governor's) order."
Only six of Kentucky's 120 counties are not currently in the red.
"That's a major concern," said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass during Wednesday's state board of education meeting.
Glass said he hopes all schools will be able to return to in-person instruction in January, but is bracing for another spike in cases after Christmas.
"(Returning to school) depends on our infection numbers heading in the right direction. Right now, we're not heading that way," he said. "The holidays are concerning as we look ahead."
