LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two horses died last month at Churchill Downs, industry officials said Tuesday.
Dr. Bruce Howard, chief racing veterinarian and interim equine medical director for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) discussed the information during a KHRC meeting in Lexington on Tuesday. Howard said those deaths happened during a two-week period at Churchill Downs for the September 2019 meet.
"We had one racing fatality which was musculo-skeletal in nature and one training fatality, again, musculo-skeletal in nature," he said.
According to Howard, it is protocol to not release this information until the commissioners get it.
An official from Churchill Downs also confirmed the deaths but did not want to comment.
Churchill Downs 130th fall meet started Sunday. Howard said steps are being taken to maintain horse safety at tracks across the state.
Related Stories:
- Fifth horse dies during Keeneland fall meet
- U of L horse racing panel talks safety after another Santa Anita death
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.