LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse seen "galivanting" around Louisville was captured and returned to his "home pasture" by Louisville Metro Police officers.
After several neighbors called police when they saw a small horse running around the Glenmary subdivision, LMPD Seventh Division Sgt. Michelle Klein responded, chasing the horse on foot.
While some of the neighbors recorded the chase for social media, one of them gave the officer a long leash to help her capture the horse, who is named Crackerjack, according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.
Klein said the chase was a "community effort," and the leash finally helped her grab Crackerjack.
After his adventure, Crackerjack was returned to his home on Brentlinger Lane, which is not far from Bardstown Road.
After seeing the story on social media, another person donated feed to the horse.
