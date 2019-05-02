Horse racing fans spend big to look their best on Kentucky Derby week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The race to get ready for the Kentucky Derby puts Louisville businesses in the winner's circle.
The city's signature event pays off in ways most don't think about.
"The Kentucky Derby weekend throws $354 million of impact into this economy," said Stacy Yates, vice president of marketing and communications for Louisville Tourism. "This is in hotels, transportation, retail, dining — you name it. It's all those factors combined."
That's the best figure the city's tourism team provided, but the real numbers are much more.
The $354 million only accounts for visitors, not those spending who already live in Louisville.
Clothing Tailor Alex Mazon said his staff of three will alter 400 garments this week from his small shop off Hubbards lane in St. Matthews. That's double the work for an entire month, and Mazon said the influx helps support his business financially at slower times of the year.
"Everyone needs rush, rush, rush ,and Alex never says no," Mazon said. "I'm busy, like crazy busy, a lot of work ... dresses pants, jackets, yeah, everything I'm fixing."
There's also benefits beyond the track with crowds who may not go to Churchill Downs but spend on a Derby-affiliated events like a party of fundraiser.
"I'm actually going to Sen. Gerald Neal's function tomorrow at the Muhammad Ali Center," Dr. Andrew Jones said as a barber cut his hair at 5 Star Barbershop off Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown. "It's a contribution for all educational purposes for minorities."
From the boutiques selling dresses and hats to the salons getting racing fans ready for a day at the track, the week is some small business owner's saving grace.
Sports' most exciting two minutes is Louisville's most lucrative.
