LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseshoe Casino will host a job fair Friday, Oct. 18 to find more than 40 employees for a new Piazza.
The Piazza was announced following a name change to 'Caesars' and will feature five restaurants in the new land-based casino slated to open late 2019. Positions will be full-time with a starting pay of $12 an hour. Benefits include tuition reimbursement, health insurance and referral bonuses.
Anyone interested will have the opportunity to be interviewed and hired during the time of the event.
