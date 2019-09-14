LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hosparus Health is looking for volunteers to help support community members facing serious illnesses.
The organization held volunteer training Saturday to teach volunteers to help with administrative tasks, grief counseling and patient support.
Organizers say the work is rewarding and are looking for people who want to make an important impact on others' lives.
"People who can go into homes and give caregivers a break, people who can go and visit patients in nursing homes simply to provide support and presence to bright a day, to provide some companionship," said Laura Harbolt, Hosparus Health's director of volunteer services.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can apply via the organization's website.
