LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care workers in southern Indiana took a moment Wednesday to pause and reflect on the 11 months they've spent fighting the pandemic.
A memorial service was held at Baptist Health Floyd to honor those who have died from and survived COVID-19.
The hospital's masked-up staff listened to chaplains, the hospital president and a performer sing a song while standing in somber silence.
Leaders said it's been a grueling time to work at the hospital.
"When you see our nurses crying on the floors and in the units, and they're physically shaken by what they're experiencing," Baptist Floyd Chaplain Rob Schettler said. "Nobody sees that behind closed doors. We see our staff every day experiencing that trauma."
Hospital staff held up cutouts of the sun toward the end of the memorial, each one representing someone who recovered from the virus.
Officials with Baptist Health Floyd said 127 people have died from COVID-19 at the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
