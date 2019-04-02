LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two infants and three adults were hospitalized in Indianapolis Monday night, after police say they were beaten with baseball bats.
According to a report by WXIN Fox 59, the attack happened in the 3500 block of Baltimore Avenue, at about 7 p.m. Police were called to that location after someone reported a robbery.
Police say several people came into the home with baseball bats and began beating the occupants, including the infants.
A 1.5-month-old and a 10-month-old are said to be stable at Riley Hospital for Children, according to police.
"Based on what we know, they were struck with a bat," said IMPD Captain Karen Arnett.
The three adults who were beaten are also stable, according to police.
Police aren't calling the case a home invasion. They say it appears the occupants of the home were familiar with the people who entered wielding the bats.
"It appears that it may be a family dispute or a situation along those lines," said Arnett.
Nothing seems to have been taken from the home, and there are no suspects in custody at this time, according to police.
