LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two people have been hospitalized after a tree fell on their home in east Louisville.
The tree fell on the house, which is located at 104 Holliswood Road, just before 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a spokesman with the Jefferson County Fire Department.
Correct Spelling “Holliswood” Rick Tonini is headed to the scene. He will address the media. Be patient with us, lots happening. @WHAS11 @WDRBNews @wave3news @WLKY https://t.co/k6HHORMqzt— J.T. Yuodis,PIO (@PIOYuodis37) January 11, 2020
Fire crews arrived at the house in the Bellemeade neighborhood and found two people trapped inside. Firefighters rescued the people from the house, and they were transported by ambulance to University Hospital, according to a WDRB photojournalist at the scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. According to a neighbor, a married couple lives at the home.
Additional fire crews were requested to the scene.
