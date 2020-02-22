LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Fire Department posted on Facebook saying two people have been hospitalized with significant injuries after their van overturned and landed in an embankment Friday.
Around 2 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of an accident with people trapped in their vehicle near the I-265 and I-64 interchange. Officials say they found the overturned van in an embankment with two people trapped inside.
During the incident, firefighters had to stabilize the van to prevent it from going further down the embankment. Firefighters were able to free the victims and they were taken to University Hospital with significant injuries. The road was closed for about two hours.
It's unclear what caused the van to go off the interstate.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.