LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hospitals are in critical need of blood donations.
The American Red Cross said the blood supply hasn't dipped this low in more than a decade.
Blood is needed for more than just emergency situations. Doctors said patients dealing with sickle cell disease rely on blood transfusions on a regular basis. Dozens of patients go to Norton's Novak Center each month to exchange their unhealthy red blood cells for healthy donor ones.
Donors can schedule an appointment at a drive or collection center by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the Red Cross website by clicking here, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment to donate or contacting the Kentucky Blood Center by clicking here.
Donors must have a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of ID when they check in.
For more information about donating blood, including age requirements and other restrictions, click here.
To find a blood drive near you, click here.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers to help with blood collections and drives. Information about volunteering can be found by clicking here.
