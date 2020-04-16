LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hospitals are using plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 in an effort to find an effective treatment for patients currently battling the deadly disease.
The plasma taken from patients who have recovered from the virus will be used to help others fighting for their lives in intensive care units in hospitals across the state. While research is still early in its early phase, it’s believed that antibodies in plasma from recovered patients can help attack the virus in others who have tested positive.
The Kentucky Blood Center says nearly 10 people volunteered to donate plasma on Thursday. It will be quickly distributed to hospitals around the state for patients whose doctors believe they can benefit from it.
Brian Derhake, M.D.A., an anesthesiologist at Baptist East, was among those volunteering on Thursday. He tested positive for the virus three weeks ago, but has since tested negative. As a doctor, he says the desire to help people is second nature, but he chose to donate his plasma because helping others is the right thing to do.
"On a personal level this is just being a human being," Dr. Derhake said. "I think anybody in my situation would consider doing this, and I hope this plasma helps get some people off the ventilator."
Dr. Derhake says he has a family friend who tested positive and was in the ICU. After receiving plasma from a recovered patient, she has been doing better.
One plasma donation can help two patients. If you're a recovered COVID-19 patient in Kentucky, and would like to donate your plasma, CLICK HERE for more information.
