LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hot Wheels are coming to KFC Yum! Center in October.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party will roll into Louisville for the first time ever from Oct. 8-9 for three performances.
The arena in downtown Louisville will host the performances at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, followed by a 2:30 p.m. performance Oct. 9.
According to a news release, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks - Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more, plus the all-new Gunkster will "light up" the floor in monster trucks competitions and battles. There will also be an appearance by a "fire-breathing" transforming robot called Megasarus.
The Crash Zone Pre-Show party will be held two-and-a-half hours before every performance.
Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, click here or visit the KFC Yum! Center box office.
