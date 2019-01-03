LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Houdini, the goat who was a fixture for years along I-65 in Hardin County before being injured months ago, has a new home.
He's been recovering from a leg injury after being hit by a guardrail during a car crash in October.
Hardin County's judge executive appointed a six-member committee to decide where Houdini should go next. On Thursday, that committee made its recommendation: the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Meade County.
Houdini is expected to be moved there in the next few days.
