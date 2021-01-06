LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed constitutional amendment that would give the General Assembly more flexibility as to when and how long it meets is one step closer to passage.
The House Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee passed HB 4, sponsored by Speaker David Osborne. The proposal would eliminate the dates by which the legislature must adjourn a regular session and give lawmakers the option of adding up to 10 additional days to a session.
The change would allow the legislature to spread out its meeting dates over the year. Currently, it must adjourn by specific dates: April 15 in even-numbered years and March 30 in odd-numbered years.
Osborne said the proposal would make the General Assembly a “more reactive and responsive body.” Osborne and other Republican lawmakers have expressed concern that they had no input into Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus mandates.
The committee passed the proposal 12-3, with all Democrats voting “no.”
HB 4 now goes to the full House for a vote.
A proposed constitutional amendment must pass both chambers by 60% and then be approved by voters.
