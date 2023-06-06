LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Smoke could be seen from WDRB's towercams due to a house fire in downtown Louisville.
Firefighters responded to the scene on Jefferson Street around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Parts of Jefferson Street near Wenzel Street were closed down.
Neighbors say they believe everyone in the home was able to get out, but firefighters have not confirmed.
We have a crew at the scene and this story will be updated once more information is available.
