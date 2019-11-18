LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A house fire in Pike County killed an 11-year-old girl.
Kentucky State Police said the person who reported the fire said a child might be inside. Authorities recovered a body, whom they have identified as Ayla Eastwood, 11, a sixth-grader at Mullins School in Pikeville.
Police said they do not believe foul play was involved, but they haven’t released a cause yet.
Mullins Elementary School said on Facebook that it was “grieving the loss of a beloved student.” The school described Ayla as “an excellent student (and) member of the Mullins Competition Cheer Team. Ayla’s friends describe her as ‘the most loving friend you could have.’”
The school said Ayla “liked to pass her free time by making Tik Tok videos and taking goofy pictures with her friends.”
The school said it will remember Ayla’s her bright personality.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.