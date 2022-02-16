LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky House passed a bill to help students impacted by the December tornadoes in western Kentucky.
The measure waives up to 15 school days for schools affected by the December tornadoes.
It also makes sure teachers and school personnel do not have to work additional days to fulfill their contracts.
Rep. Myron Dossett, R-9, said House Bill 397 ensures students and teachers won't stay in school all summer.
The bill now heads to the senate.
