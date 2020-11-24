NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A house decorated for the holidays in New Albany is getting a lot of attention. It's decked out for Christmas, wrapped in red and green and tied up with a bow.
"It just laid on my heart to do it," said homeowner John Fogel, who spent two weeks decorating his house. "That's all I can say."
He used table cloths to make the decorations weather-resistant. He also added lights that glow at night.
It's a scene that has many people stopping to take pictures. Fogel said he wanted his home to look like a Christmas package as his gift to the community.
"Christmas is not a toy. Christmas is not a gift. Christmas is from your heart," he said. "Your heart is what gives you the gift of what you're looking for, and there's people out there who can't even afford a Christmas toy or this or that"
If you want to see it for yourself, it's on State Street in New Albany near Arnie's Pizza.
