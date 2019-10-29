LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A housekeeper at The Brown Hotel is facing burglary charges for allegedly stealing from guests.
Jessica Schilling was arrested Monday for allegedly entering guest rooms and stealing property on Oct. 13. An arrest report says the 30-year-old took $18,503.17 in items.
Police say Schilling admitted to selling the property at two pawn shops over two days, but insisted that she found the items and never went into guest rooms to steal. However, the hotel's doorlock system indicates she did go into the rooms.
Schilling is being held at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond.
