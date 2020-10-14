LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined what Halloween events should look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has outlined three transmission risk categories for possible events that could occur for the holiday:
- Low-risk: pumpkin-carving, watching movies, staying home with family
- Moderate-risk: one-way trick-or-treating, small outdoor costume parties, small outdoor parades
- High-risk: traditional trick-or-treating, large gatherings indoors
The CDC, state and other infectious disease specialists are urging against participating in any high-risk festivities.
“Kids going door-to-door being handed a piece of candy, it’s not the year for that,” said Dr. Kris Bryant, infectious disease specialist for Norton Healthcare.
If kids are deciding to trick-or-treat, officials are urging that "one-way" trick-or-treating be the route parents choose.
"Basically, this is families in neighborhoods decide to set up treat stations on the edge of the yard or the end of the driveway with little individually wrapped treat bags," Bryant said. "Families come up one-by-one, staying 6 feet apart from other families, and take a treat.”
For those putting the candy out, professionals are recommending that you wash your hands before placing the candy in individual bags and even wear a mask when doing so.
In Louisville, the city hasn't provided anything about what events can or can't happen, but it's recommending that all events and activities follow CDC guidance.
One event that is expected to bring a lot of attention is Jefferson County Fire's Halloween event at McNeely Lake Park.
"The purpose is to drive in your car safely, wear a mask, our personnel will be wearing a mask, as well as other guests passing out candy," Jefferson County Fire Public Information Officer Jordan Yuodis said.
The event, Oct. 30 from 6-9 p.m., will bring vehicles into the park from Price Lane and follow the trail through the park to Cooper Chapel Road. Everyone attending the event will participate in the trick-or-treat from the safety of their own cars.
Firefighters and other volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves while handing out individually wrapped bags of candy.
"In order for this event to be successful, we have to follow the guidelines that have been set forth by the state and the CDC," Yuodis said.
It's these events that will make Halloween both safe and enjoyable.
If people follow guidelines, officials say it could give us the opportunity to celebrate the holiday normally next year.
"If we say, 'This is terrible! We can't have trick-or-treating! Halloween is ruined!' Then kids are going to feel sad," Bryant said. "But if we say, 'Wow, look at all these fun things we get to do this year for Halloween,' then everyone's going to have a great time."
