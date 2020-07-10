LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s mask mandate went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, and many big box and grocery stores started enforcing the order right away.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, a security guard inside a Kroger on Dixie Highway stopped customers as they entered. Customers without a mask were given the option to buy one. Signs on entry doors notified customers about the orders.
Outside two area Walmart stores, staff members told customers they had to wear a mask to enter. Large banners were placed near the entry. One store also had a security guard stationed outside. At another location, WDRB saw staff handing out masks to customers who did not have one.
At a Louisville Meijer location, an employee at the store entrance made sure customers wore masks.
Masks must now be worn inside all public facing businesses in the commonwealth. Exceptions include people with certain medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask and children under 5.
Gov. Andy Beshear said you must also wear a mask outside when you can’t practice social distancing. WDRB saw several people waiting in line to enter a restaurant in the Highlands. When some people entered the line without a mask, a security guard spoke to customers.
Most people at businesses seemed to be complying with the governor’s order, but that doesn’t mean everyone is happy about it.
“Definitely not trying to say that these aren’t effective or any of that,” shopper Emily Davis said. “But the precedent that it sets of allowing government to mandate that you do something, and to be punished for not doing it, or the idea that people could be excluded from businesses for not wearing it, I feel that we’re just getting into a slippery slope.”
Others said wearing a mask is a simple step they can take to slow the spread of COVID-19, and they don’t mind that the governor made it a requirement.
“It makes me feel safe,” shopper Tiffiany Collier said. “It makes me feel like I’m participating in helping to protect other people ... It’s possible to be asymptomatic with this virus, so if I do have it ... I don’t want to pass it on to someone else.”
The mask requirement is in place for the next 30 days. Doctors say it’s important to wear a mask properly, fitted around your face and covering your mouth and nose.
