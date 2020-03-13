LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has been told to avoid mass gatherings and to practice social distancing, but that leaves people wondering:
"Where can we go?"
"I think we have to keep living," said Dr. Joseph Lynn, chief administrative officer for Norton Healthcare. "The idea of sanitizing wipes — washing down places — I think it can get a little insane doing that. You should always make sure your environment is clean."
You've heard it time and time again, but washing your hands properly is the best way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and other illnesses. Sanitizing wipes can only do so much.
"The truth of the matter is we're not fully going to clean any area," Flynn said. "I go and wipe down the door, and someone grabs it — it's contaminated."
Even if you're healthy, medical professionals said the goal is to prevent the spread of disease and protect those in higher-risk groups. Mayor Greg Fischer encouraged people to take a walk and do activities outside.
"If your child is sick, don't let them hang over at little friend, Bobby's house, because they are going to get other people sick, and little Bobby could get their grandparent sick, and that could be a problem," Flynn said.
And he said you should take precautions at places like the movie theater.
"Wash your hands and be sensible," Flynn said. "If you are sick, don't go. A lot of times, you can't tell who you are around."
Doctors said if someone is sick and coughing near you at the movie theater, then you can move seats.
Shopping at less busy times is also recommended for those who are at higher health risk. As people decide what's best for their families, the U.S.' top infectious disease doctor said he'd think twice about flying.
"I wouldn't do anything that's unnecessary," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "I certainly wouldn't get on a plane for a pleasure trip. It would have to be something that was really urgent."
"It's such a fluid time," Flynn added. "Recommendations keep changing. Hopefully in that later part of the year, hopefully we'll start seeing the flattening of the curve where the amount of people getting infected will be going down."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.