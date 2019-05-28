(FOX NEWS) -- Human remains were found in a suitcase in a creek on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to Fox 59.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Villa Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
A spokesperson later said a body was found in a suitcase in a nearby creek.
Police say the remains are not the body of an infant or child. The Marion County Coroner's Office is working to identify the person, and will release the identity once the family has been notified.
Officials say the case is considered a death investigation, but police say they are not able to call the death suspicious at the current time.
"Just the fact that having a body in a suitcase is suspicious enough, how the person died, I don't know," IMPD spokesperson Genae Cook said. "Regardless of how the person died, nobody deserves to be put inside a suitcase."
Authorities do not know if the case is connected to the Najah Farrell case or any other case. Farrell, who was from the Indianapolis area, had previously been reported missing and her foot was found last month in a pond in northwestern Indiana.
Anyone with information about the remains found on Monday is asked to call the Indianapolis Metro Police Department Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
