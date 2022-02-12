LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sixty percent of human trafficking victims are children, according to the Catholic Charities of Louisville.
Summer Dickerson is the founder of Women of the Well Ministry, a survivor-led organization for women escaping human trafficking.
Dickerson said it's important to bring awareness but also to show people there's a way out.
"It's one thing to learn about human trafficking, but if you don't understand how it can affect you in your area, then there's an issue," Dickerson said.
Dickerson, Louisville Metro Police Department, lawmakers and others, spoke at the third annual "Stop Human Trafficking" conference at St. Paul United Methodist Church on Saturday.
Dickerson said many people don't realize how big of a program it is in Kentuckiana.
"It could be anybody," she said. "It could be a pastor, it could be a police officer, it could be a judge, it could be a teacher. It could be anybody. Remember, all those are just titles. These are people to me, these are heart issues. We got to remember you could be standing next to a trafficker and not even know it."
The National Human Trafficking Hotline says sex trafficking is the most common type of trafficking in Kentucky and Indiana.
According to the 2020 annual report from the Kentucky Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force, there have been 1,165 reported incidents in Kentucky since 2013. There were 222 incidents over that time from Jefferson County.
To report someone who's a victim of human trafficking, call the hotline at 888-373-7888.
