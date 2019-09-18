LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David A. Jones Sr., the co-founder of Louisville-based Humana Inc., has died, according to a statement from Humana. He was 88.
Jones died early Wednesday, according to the statement.
His death comes just weeks after the death of his wife, Betty Lee Ashbury Jones, who died in August. They had been married for 65 years.
Jones, a Male High School graduate, attended the University of Louisville on a Navy ROTC scholarship. After serving in the Navy, he went on to graduate from Harvard Law and Yale, before joining law firm Wyatt Tarrant and Combs in Louisville.
That's where he met Wendell Cherry, and the two founded Humana in 1961.
Jones made a major impact with his philanthropy as a supporter of the Parklands of Floyds Fork.
Humana president and CEO Bruce Broussard said in a statement that it was a sad day for him and the Humana team. "In his extraordinary lifetime, David changed the lives of so many people. As co-founder of Humana, he planted a seed that today has grown into a company that serves millions of people in their healthcare needs, helping them live healthier and happier lives. In addition to his impact at Humana, he inspired and made a significant difference in the lives of many others, in and outside the Louisville community, and around the world. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing him, we’ve been made better by his presence in our lives. I don’t think we could ever measure the positive impact he has made, especially in his hometown of Louisville.”
In a video, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R, Ky.) calls Jones a devoted son of Louisville, a dear friend and influential mentor. "
“Many will rightly reflect on David’s brilliance and determination. But he was also one of the kindest, most decent, most generous individuals I have ever met," he said.
Mayor Greg Fischer calls Jones "a giant of our city" who impacted Louisville with many accomplishments. "It was the countless people he touched with individual acts of kindness that the public will never know about that meant the most to him. Through all of that, his unwavering love for his family was an inspiration for all to behold. David Jones’ commitment to making the world a better place will forever leave a profound impact on our city," Fischer said in a statement.
Kentucky House Speaker David Osbourne says Kentucky is a better place because of David Jones. "As a businessman, he was a visionary who changed the delivery of health care dramatically. However, his real legacy can be found in the countless individuals and charitable organizations that he invested in building.”
“It’s impossible to quantify the effect that David Jones Sr. had on not only the state of Kentucky, but the world as a whole. While he will forever be remembered for his impact on the healthcare industry, his lasting memory will be one of a caring and patriotic man who loved Kentucky,” said Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers in a release.
Funeral plans have not been announced.
