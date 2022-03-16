LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After delaying the return multiple times due to new COVID-19 variants, Humana has welcomed employees back to its downtown office spaces.
Officials said Wednesday served as a "soft opening" for the company, allowing workers to gradually return to newly renovated offices.
"To support our employees, we have been making significant capital improvements over the past several years to upgrade the workspaces, amenities and technology infrastructure in Humana Tower and our Waterside location in order to provide a safe, welcoming and productive environment," said Mark Taylor, director of corporate and financial communications for Humana.
"Our employees will be returning to a more modern and inspiring office space."
Taylor said it's unclear exactly how many employees chose to come back into the office Wednesday but said more employees are expected to return over the coming weeks.
"While not everyone will return to working full-time in our offices, we expect many will spend at least a portion of their time on site connecting and collaborating with their colleagues in our renovated spaces," he said. "We are now offering several different work styles that better meet the needs of our business and our employees. Depending on the type of work each person performs, our employees and their leaders will determine the best work style for each individual situation. We want every employee to know that 'No matter where you sit, you belong at Humana.'
Rebecca Fleischaker, executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership, said the company's return is a huge improvement for the downtown area.
"I would've liked them back sooner of course but I do think in the name of safety it's a perfect time to come back," Fleischaker said. "I do think other companies had their eyes on Humana, watching what they were doing in order to make decisions."
Humana isn't the only business to announce a return. Fleischaker said 63 downtown businesses recently responded to a survey saying most employees had already returned to some form of in-person working situation. For those that weren't, the survey showed most everyone would be back by May 1.
"Small businesses are thirsty for more traffic," Fleischaker said. "We have heard there is a lot more foot traffic on the street near their offices. Garages are a lot more ful. So that's a good sign."
Daniel Passafiume, co-founder of In Season Harvest Kitchen on Main Street, said he's excited to see more customers inside his Main Street business.
"We've seen some people trickling in," Passafiume said. "It seems like people are starting to come back downtown, which is nice to see. We need them back. It was a big part of our business plan coming down here to have people in the central business district, which has not been something that has really happened, unfortunately."
Passafiume said it's still unclear exactly how many customers he should expect on any given day, so he's been increasing staff around lunch hours just to be prepared.
"We're anxious and excited, and it's been good to see those nametags come through the line," Passafiume said. "We're hopefully ready. I think we're ready."
Passafiume said operating the business has been a challenge, but he's hopeful he can take advantage of the revival of the downtown business boom by launching a new breakfast menu.
"We'll have one Monday where we'll do half the volume we'll do on the next Monday," he said. "Sometimes, it's convention-related, sometimes not. It's been a challenge down here. I think exposure has been a challenge for us."
